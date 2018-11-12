Save America from gun culture

It is very sad to see one more shooting incident take place in the US. The ghastly shooting in California has taken the lives of the innocent apart from creating panic among the public in America.

It is not good enough/strong enough to review Gun Control Act and the US should go beyond this, considering the various angles and thinking through the impending threats posed by the inherent gun culture in the US.

Terror attacks and such shooting incidents deserve no place in the global community. The well-developed countries like America often come under attack from within the motherland because of the uncontrolled environment prevalent there. Serious steps and urgent methods are required to stop this menace. Or else the Western countries like America will unfortunately fall prey to the vicious circle.

I always ask the people from my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to refrain from violent methods as they never yield the required results.

On the whole, the countries from across the world are in dire need of help in order to be free of the clutches of terrorism and gun culture.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

