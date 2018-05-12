Save a life, save humanity

Helping poor, supporting orphan and backing needy was the foremost policy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). After him, all four pious caliphates: Abu Bakar (RA), Umar (RA), Usman (RA) and Ali (RA) also followed the same path of serving humanity.

Nonetheless, we, CSS and CCE aspirants, request those who can afford to help our friend Fahad Mangi – himself a CSS aspirant – who has recently been suggested to transplant his liver by doctors in Jinnah Hospital Karachi. The amount for his liver transplant is estimated 90 lacs. I know there are many people who work in the way of Almighty Allah.

Through this letter, I would earnestly request those personalities to help this gentle man as a service to humanity. Allah Himself says, “If you save a life, it is so as you save whole humanity.” Donate as much as you can, because doctors have warned his life limited to 30-days only.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

