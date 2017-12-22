Save up to 50pc on Oman Air flights

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Oman Air, the national carrier for the Sultanate of Oman, is reintroducing the Oman Air Pass. The Pass which must be purchased and used online, is a simple, convenient and cost-effective way for guests to enjoy their trip with savings up to 50% off.

The Oman Air Pass, delivered by Optiontown, has been re-launched with a host of new destinations included – flights between Oman and other GCC countries and the Indian Subcontinent are all covered and guests will now be able to design a pass which suits their needs. Passes can be customised for individuals, families, groups of friends or business travellers; with guests being able to select up to 50 listed names. Timings are flexible and flights can be booked from six months to four hours in advance; flights being booked further in advance, receive the greater price advantage. The ticket can then be utilised in a time span of one week or up to two years.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased to offer the Oman Air Pass to all our guests in the Oman, GCC and India Subcontinent markets. We have spent the last 12 months listening to feedback from both guests and agents and we believe that this flexible product will meet certain requirements and segments which we weren’t previously able to deliver through traditional means.

Working with our partner Optiontown we are confident that we can deliver something truly memorable for our guests. I would like to thank Sachin Goel, CEO, and the team at Optiontown for their tireless effort to deliver this product for Oman Air. Their capabilities and expertise will prove invaluable in delivering a successful product.”