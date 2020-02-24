SAVDEX-2020 Expo from Feb 27

Lahore

Second edition of ‘Suppliers & Vendors Defense Exhibition SAVDEX-2020’ in collaboration with Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will be held at the Expo Center Lahore from February 27 to 29. It was revealed by Brig. Syed Ali Ammar Haider and the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, while addressing a news conference regarding SAVDEX-2020 at LCCI on Monday. The LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed, Commodore Tariq Mahmood and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present. Brig. Syed Ali Ammar Haider and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that SAVDEX was an effort towards realization of public-private partnership and collaboration in defence manufacturing industry of Pakistan.—APP