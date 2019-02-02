Saudis, UAE, Yemen ask UN to pressure Houthis

New York

Yemen’s government and its allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) asked the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to turn up the pressure on Houthi rebels to uphold a ceasefire deal.

In a letter sent to the council, the three governments accused the Houthis of violating the ceasefire in the port city of Hodeida 970 times since it came into force on December 18.

They asked the council to “impress upon the Houthis, and their Iranian backers, that they will be held responsible if their continued failure to comply… leads to the collapse of the Stockholm agreement,” said the letter seen by AFP.

Yemen’s government and the Houthis agreed to the ceasefire and a redeployment of forces from Hodeida during UN-brokered talks in Sweden last month.

But deadlines for the pullback of forces and a prisoner swap have slipped, fuelling worries that the Stockholm agreement may be in jeopardy.

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday to discuss problems in implementing the Stockholm deal.

“We understand that we need to exercise patience, but it can’t be infinite,” Gargash told reporters after this meeting.

Gargash raised concerns of a flareup on the ground, triggered by a Houthi provocation.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp