Saudis to respond with ‘greater reaction’ to any action

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it rejects any threats and attempts to undermine it, and would respond with “greater action” to any sanctions or action taken against the Kingdom, state news agency SPA has reported.

The statement went on to say: “Whether by waving economic sanctions, using political pressure, or repeating false accusations that will undermine the Kingdom.”

“The government and the people are steadfast, dear as ever, no matter what the circumstances and whatever the pressure is.”

It said that if action was taken against the Kingdom “it will respond with greater action.”

The statement added: “The Kingdom’s economy has an influential and vital role in the global economy.”

This statement came after the Saudi stock market plunged by nearly 7 percent at one point on Sunday. The statement did not directly acknowledge Khashoggi’s disappearance. In an interview to be aired on Sunday, Trump told CBS’ “60 Minutes”: “We’re going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment”.

