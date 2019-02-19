Saudis show keen interest in Pak furniture industry: PFC Chief

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Saudi Arab investors and businessmen’s delegation has shown keen interest in Pak handmade world class traditional furniture and underlined the need of further enhancing collaboration with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote furniture business between both the Islamic countries.

A business to business meeting was held Monday between Saudi Arab traders’ delegation and Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq,” according to a press release issued here.

The Saudi delegation also expressed their interest in investing in furniture sector besides offering the same investment opportunity in Saudi Arab through joint venture. They also assured full cooperation for the resolution of problems faced by the energy sector in Pakistan.

They also showed interest in signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual trade in furniture sector and in this regard, they also extended invitation to PFC delegation for visit to Saudi Arabia to explore potential in furniture sector.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq thanked the delegation for visiting in Pakistan to explore new vistas in different sectors and expressed his satisfaction over a record investment package being prepared by Riyadh to Islamabad which will be helpful for Pakistan to address regional geopolitical challenges.

He further said this tour will help forge unity among Muslim Ummah which is an urgent need of the hour for boosting mutual trade among Muslim countries to cope with global economic challenges effectively. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for deciding to play active role for revival of the economy and started inviting foreign investors and buyers and to boost the volume of the exports.

Mian Kashif said PFC would play its role for boosting local furniture sector and in this regard, it will dispatch delegations to Saudi Arabia and Gulf States to explore new vistas of trade in furniture industry and invite furniture makers and investors to visit Pakistan and invest in Pakistani furniture sector to earn billions of rupees as there is huge scope and ample opportunities in this sector for investment.

He said Saudi Arabia is a big deal for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there is great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they will also hold meetings with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.

