Saudis intercept Yemen rebel missile

Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said it intercepted a missile fired over southern Riyadh on Tuesday while the Yemeni rebels said they targeted the royal palace in the kingdom’s capital.

The announcement by the coalition was carried by the Saudi state TV as residents of the kingdom posted videos on social media showing a small cloud of smoke in the sky.

The report said no damage was caused by the intercepted missile.

In Yemen, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for the rebels, said they fired a ballistic missile targeting the Yamama Palace. He tweeted that a ballistic “Volcano H-2” missile was used in the attack.

This is the second missile attack fired by the Houthis to target Riyadh since Nov. 4. Last month’s attack targeted the Saudi capital’s airport but was also intercepted. The Yamama Palace is where the Saudi monarch, King Salman, receives visiting foreign dignitaries and top Saudi officials.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting in Yemen since March 2015 to defeat the Houthis and reinstate the internationally recognised government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi who was forced into exile by the Houthis.— AP