Saudis ‘intercept’ Houthi missile near Yemen border

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the country by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Saudi statement came just hours after the Yemeni group claimed to have launched the attack.

State-owned TV channel Al Ekhbariya reported on Friday that Saudi defence forces intercepted the missile over Najran, a region straddling the kingdom’s southern border with Yemen, before it could hit its intended target.

Al Masirah, a TV network run by the Houthi rebels, said the group claimed responsibility for the attack via Twitter, saying it had a “successful launch of a short range ballistic missile at a military target in Saudi Arabia”. It said the the rebels fired a Qaher-2M missile of Soviet origin towards a military installation in Najran. —Agencies