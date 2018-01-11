SaudiGulf Airlines announces services in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

SaudiGulf Airlines – The new full-service national carrier of Saudi Arabia owned by Abdulhadi Al Qahtani and Sons Holding Company (Tareq Al Qahtani and Brothers) – is pleased toannounce the start of its operations to four destinations in Pakistan as part of its international route expansion program.

Emphasizing on the pivotal role of travel trade in maintaining the relationship between The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, SaudiGulf Airlines is initiating operations to four major citiesinPakistan being Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar.

‘’We are pleased to announce our 2018 international routes expansion starting with four destinations in Pakistan from Dammam, SaudiGulf Airline’s main base in Saudia Arabia. This route will connect passengers from Pakistan across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia through King Fahd International Airport in Dammam’’ stated Mr. Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer,in a statement at a press conference in Islamabad.

The airline will operate its Airbus A320 aircrafts to Pakistan offeringleather seats in both compartments, Business and Economy Class. It will commence direct flights from Dammam to Lahore & Islamabad with a frequency of 4 flights per week as well as 3 flights per week connecting Dammam with Sialkot & Peshawar.

Utilizing King Fahd International Airport in Dammam as the hub of its operations, SaudiGulf airlines will be the first Saudi carrier to operate direct flights between the Eastern Providence of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

This strategic decision was taken by SaudiGulf Airlines aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 to support the expanding growth in infrastructure projects in the kingdom which will ultimately contribute to ease of travel to passengers between Saudi Arabia& Pakistan. Furthermore, the routes shall be utilized to carry passengers from the mentioned destinations in Pakistan across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia though the Dammam hub. Connections mainly include Jeddah &Medina dedicated to carry Hajj & Umrah passengers. The decision made by SaudiGulf Airlines to provide convenience of travel from and to the holy sitesin Mecca and Medina as part of its religious contribution as a new national carrier. “We are pleased to add new flights to cater to the growing demand of Umrah and Hajj traffic out of Pakistan, while also providing passengers with convenient connections via Dammam” Said Mr. Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer, SaudiGulf Airlines.

Starting operations on the 1st of March 2018, the fares are to start from 12,000 PKR and include free seat selection, hot meals, in-flight entertainment services as well as personalized customer service.

SaudiGulf Airlines will be represented by the largest GSA network in Pakistan, Gerry’s Group. This partnership is a testament of SaudiGulf Airlines’ intensions to capture a significant market share in Pakistan

‘’We have decided to partner and cooperate with Gerry’s Group for its well-known efforts as a General Sales Agent with more than 50 years of experience in this field’’ Said Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer, SaudiGulf Airlines.