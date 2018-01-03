My Saudi visit was not surprising, says Shahbaz

Visits PKLI, highlights its significance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said that his visit to Saudi Arabia is not a surprising thing.

“The Saudi government offered me to perform Ummrah and I am thankful that I have performed it by the grace of Almighty Allah. Saudi government has exhibited best hospitality,” Shahbaz said while talking to media during his surprise visit of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) immediately after his return from Saudi Arabia Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that Saudi Arabia is a trusted friend of Pakistan who has always sided with us in every hour of trial. The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is very deep-rooted and both the countries trust each other, he said, adding: “Saudi Arabia never imposed any string and Pakistan has always fully trusted Saudi Arabia because our relationship is not imitational or traditional and both are interlinked with each other in a bond of affection and mutual trust.”

He said Saudi Arabia has always emerged as a trusting partner during every hour of trial and the Pak-Saudi friendship has always stood the test of time. Saudi Arabia has sided with Pakistan at different international fora and it has given diplomatic, moral, political and financial support to Pakistan without imposing any string. Replying to another question, he said that some say that I went on a special plane of Saudi Arabia, while some others are of the view that I travelled on a private plane.

He further said that the PKLI would emerge as a role model institution in the region and the first phase has been completed by doing work on it day and night. After my visit to Saudi Arabia, I have come directly to the hospital and have held a meeting to review the ongoing assignments of the hospital. Best medical facilities are being provided to the patients and I am happy to see doctors and other staff fully engaged in service of ailing humanity. The leftover assignments of the first phase will be operationlized soon while the second phase will be completed by March 23rd. We are trying to start the kidney transplant from this month while the liver transplant will be started from March.