Saudi, UAE crown princes to visit Pakistan in early 2019

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in early 2019, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday.

The information minister, who was addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet, revealed that the crown prince of the UAE will visit in January, while the crown prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan in February.

Chaudhary said the federal cabinet discussed a large number of matters pertaining to various sectors ranging from industry, finance and aviation.

Talking about an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia, which promises to be “the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history”, the minister said the draft for a memorandum of understanding will be finalised within a week.

Recently, at a time when various countries and business delegations were pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Imran Khan had attended the event, inviting foreign investors to put their money into projects in Pakistan.

