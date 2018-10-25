Saudi timely assistance to help Pakistan overcome imminent financial crunch: SAARC chamber

LAHORE : SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia as result oriented and will help steer the country out of imminent financial crunch.

Talking to a delegation of traders who called on him here on Friday, he said PM visit to brotherly Islamic country was imperative in changing global scenario as it yielded loud and clear message to the world that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia‘s bilateral relations are long lasting. He said prime minister’s visit has great significance, during which, Salman bin Abdulaziz demonstrated extraordinary warmth for him.

He said the visit would help in further strengthening the bilateral, brotherly, strategic and economic relations. Both the countries were ready to work together under 2030 Vision which was a game changer for Saudi Arabia, Middle East and the Muslim countries, he added. He said Pakistan had huge potential of natural and mineral resources.

He further said there were great investment opportunities in Pakistan, and the Pakistani community was playing important role in the development of Saudi Arabia. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should support Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in tackling all the issues facing the Muslim countries, he added. He said that if entire Muslim Ummah forge unity and pool their natural resources for collective welfare of Muslims and Muslims can emerge as on the globe as super power.

Iftikhar Ali Malik lamented that entire Muslim countries despite blessed with abundant resources contribute a meager amount of hardly 5 to 6 percent in world trade which must be increased significantly other will continue to lag behind the advanced and developed countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that “we are proud that nation got elected highly impeccable Imran Khan as premier who possessed inborn ability to steer the country from crisis”.He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge as most popular leader in entire Muslim Ummah and play his dynamic role for leading the Muslims strictly in line with the cardinal principles of Islam in true letter and spirit.

He said Pakistan is facing multiple economic and social problems and all political parties should work for progress, prosperity and development of the country after burying the hatchet. He said the state of the economy is so precarious that without entering into a ‘charter of economy’ no individual political party could overcome the issues, especially when the country will have to go for an IMF programme.

The veteran trade leader said it is good omen that Saudi Arabia is too investing in CPEC, a harbinger of prosperity and progress for Pakistan as our future depends on the success of this mega project. He said all political parties including PML-N and PPP have divergent interests and he is much optimistic that sense prevails in all political parties and they would work together to resolve their differences and make CPEC a success,”

He expressed hope that in the coming year, exports would be increased due to the steps that were taken by the government.

