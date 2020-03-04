Saudi suspends Umrah for locals amid coronavirus

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has placed a temporary ban on its citizens and residents from performing the Umrah in Makkah to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to state news agency SPA.

Under the temporary ban Saudi nationals and residents living in the Kingdom wanting to perform Umrah will not be allowed into Islam’s holiest sites. Meanwhile the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that it is working to help foreign pilgrims still in the Kingdom return to their countries. Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus.