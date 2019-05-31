Muhammad Asif

THE Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, twitted on May 22, 2019 that Saudi Arabia agreed to extend a $3.2 billion per annum oil and gas facility on deferred payments for three years, which would become operational from July this year. A total of $9.6 billion relief to be provided by Saudi Arabia over a period of next three years in the shape of oil on deferred payment is likely to ease pressure on Pak Forex reserves. The news of Saudi financial support to Pakistan had immediate impact on Pak economy that had been under tremendous pressure from the beginning of this year due to the payment of nearly $12 billion foreign debt to the IMF and other international monetary agencies during this year. In addition to halting the slide of PKR against the US$, Saudi pledge to provide economic support to Pakistan had positive effect of Pakistan’s Stock Market that significantly regained after months of bearish trends.

Saudi Arabia has always extended generous economic and political support to Pakistan during crises. An aid of US$1.5 billion provided by the Kingdom in 2014 helped bolster the value of Pakistani currency. After Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia (his first ever visit to a foreign country after assuming charge as the Prime Minister), besides promising a loan of US$ 6 billion in the shape of cash and oil on deferred payment, Saudi Arabia showed interest to enter the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as a new investing partner. A Saudi delegation that visited Pakistan earlier this year to inspect the work on the development of Gawadar Port and other projects related to CPEC, announced Saudi Arabia’s decision to build Pakistan’s biggest oil refinery at the Gwadar port with a proposed capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia is also planning to invest in gold and copper mines in Balochistan. The Saudi delegation’s visit was followed by the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019. Pakistan was the first stop of the Crown Prince’s journey to Pakistan, India and China. The most important part of the visit was to sign an agreement to establish a $10 billion refinery and petro-chemicals complex in Gwadar. During stay in India, the Crown Prince categorically declined to endorse Indian allegations about the involvement of ISI in a terrorist attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir that took life of about fifty Indian paramilitary troops. The planned Saudi direct investment of nearly US$ 20 billion will go a long way to generate economic activities in Pakistan. Two million Pakistanis, currently working in Saudi Arabia, are sending home a total of about $4 billion a year. These Pakistani workers are employed in various industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi investment besides boosting economy, will have a positive impact on reducing unemployment in Pakistan.

Despite Pakistan’s close relationship with Iran and Saudi Arabia’s friendly ties with India, Pakistan is considered “Saudi Arabia’s closest Muslim ally. Though Pakistan had boycotted the plenary session of the 46th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers and special meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held at the OIC General Secretariat earlier this year on Pakistan’s own request in protest to Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj’s presence in the meeting, strong OIC support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the centrality of this core issue to regional peace vindicated the unequivocal support of the Islamic world to Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Reportedly, the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman played a key role in the adoption of a strong resolution by OIC members in the support of Pakistan.

The cordial bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia date back to the creation of Pakistan in 1947. The two countries attach special importance to their commercial, cultural, religious, political and strategic ties. Pakistan considers its friendship with Saudi Arabia as the most “important bilateral partnership”. Even the people of Pakistan hold Saudi Arabia in high esteem because of its privileged status as the Custodian of the holiest Muslim places; Al-Harmain Al-Sharifain. Saudi Arabia is also the largest importer of Pakistani arms, and has purchased small and medium conventional weaponry worth millions of US dollars. In 2016, Pakistan Ordnance Factory secured export order worth US$81 million to Saudi Arabia.

After the 9/11, terrorist attacks Saudi Arabia was blamed for promoting fundamentalism. No doubt, the Kingdom provided generous financial, material and moral support to the Afghans during their war against the (erstwhile) Soviet Union. But it was not Saudi Arabia alone that supported the Afghan Freedom War in the 1980s. Most of the other countries of the world also openly supported the Afghans in their war against the Soviet Union. Afghan war was, in fact, a conflict between the Soviet Union and rest of the world, including communist countries like China. Pakistan which played the pivotal role as the frontline state had to suffer the aftermath of Afghan War, the most. Saudi Arabia also occupies a top slot in the list of other Muslim countries that had to pay a heavy price for siding with the US and its western allies in their strategic war that ultimately resulted in dismantling of the Soviet Union.

The wide-ranging social reforms programme, initiated by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, besides projecting Saudi Arabia as a moderate Muslim State, will introduce modern culture and emancipation of the womenfolk in a conservative society. Despite the goodwill it has always shown for the people of Pakistan, the Kingdom is often targeted by its adversaries, active in Pakistan and other Muslim countries due to its conservative culture. The objective of this hostile campaign is to alienate the peoples of the two brotherly countries from one another by sowing the seeds of distrust. Cordial relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the two major Muslim countries, are in the interest of not only Saudis and Pakistanis, but also of entire Muslim Ummah.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.