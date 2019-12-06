Saudi Shura Council members assure support on Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi met with the Saudi Shura Council members on Friday, where in the meeting with the latter, the KSA delegation reiterated support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Saudi Shura Council Chairman Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh met with the president in Islamabad.

Dr Al-Sheikh said that efforts are underway to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting with the top government officials, matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were discussed. The president said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have brotherly relations and share common stance on regional and international issues.

He also said that 2.3 million Pakistanis settled in the Kingdom are contributing to the socio-economic development of Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of the Shura Council Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

The Saudi and Pakistani delegations discussed the bilateral relations and other important issues.

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present during the meeting.

One the other hand, President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to Saudi parliamentary delegation said that continued curfew and total media blackout in occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of fascist BJP government of India is a blatant violation of the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people. He commended that Saudi Arabia has always played a proactive role in the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah and urged to highlight the conspiracy being hatched against Muslims citizens through Indian Citizenship Act.

The President said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both countries has a shared faith, commonality of culture, traditions, values and heritage as well as common position on regional and international issues.

He also expressed his satisfaction at ongoing economic and investment cooperation/ negotiations on Saudi investment in oil refinery and mineral sectors.

The further said that we took pride in our 2.3 million law-abiding Pakistani diaspora in KSA that had contributed to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom.

He added that our community considered Saudi Arabia as their second home and worked devotedly for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh informed the President that efforts are being made to further enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.