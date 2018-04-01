Saudi prince warns of war with Iran

Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman called on world leaders to step up pressure on Iran to avoid a direct military confrontation in the region.

“If we don’t succeed in what we are trying to do, we will likely have war with Iran in 10-15 years,” Saudi crown prince said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who is on a multi-city tour in the United States, called on international community to help check Iran’s violations by squeezing it economically and politically to avoid a direct military confrontation in the region. He also urged nations to keep up sanctions on Iran.

Sanctions “will create more pressure on the regime,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Wall Street Journal this week.