Saudi Prince visit to yield positive impact on Pak economy

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq has termed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit to Pakistan imperative for revival of economy and stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic ties and trade relations between brotherly Islamic countries besides Gulf States.

Presiding over a meeting of board of directors of PFC held here today, Mian Kashif said a record investment package being prepared by Riyadh for Islamabad will likely provide welcome relief while also addressing regional geopolitical challenges and this will be also a huge opportunity for business community to attain maximal benefits from this deal. He further said this tour will help forge unity among Muslim Ummah which is an urgent need of the hour for boosting mutual trade among muslim countries to cope with global economic challenges effectively.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for deciding to play active role for revival of the economy and started inviting foreign investors and buyers and to boost the volume of the exports.

Mian Kashif said PFC would play its role for boosting local furniture sector and in this regard, it will dispatch delegations to Saudi Arabia and Gulf States to explore new vistas of trade in furniture industry and invite furniture makers and investors to visit Pakistan and invest in Pakistani furniture sector to earn billions of rupees as there is huge scope and ample opportunities in this sector for investment.

He said Saudi Arabia is a big deal for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there is great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they will also hold meetings with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.

PFC chief underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries. It will open up new avenues of investment and will further boost the relations between the two countries, he added. He said Saudi Arabia was our true friend and brotherly country while every Pakistani considered Saudi Arabia as his second home. Both countries were connected with each other through religious, cultural and economic linkages which provided fresh impetus to their relations, he added.

He said Saudi vision 2030 was of great significance and it would play an important role in further strengthening the economy of Saudi Arabia. He pointed out that Pakistan was one of the best countries in terms of investment opportunities and Saudi furniture makers and investor could benefit from the investment opportunities in furniture sector, construction and agriculture.

