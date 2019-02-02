Saudi port IPO in pipeline, says economic zone boss

King Abdullah Economic City

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port aims to be one of the world’s largest shipping hubs, with a possible share sale set to spur its expansion, an executive told Arab News.

The port, on the Red Sea coast, is currently the Kingdom’s second largest, with container volumes having grown by more than a third last year. An initial public offering is now being considered to boost its growth, according to the head of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), which is home to the port.

Ahmed Linjawy, group CEO of Emaar, The Economic City — the Tadawul-listed company that is developing KAEC — said that is just one possible financing option being considered to boost the zone’s wider operations.

“To kickstart some of the future projects, we will need other sources of funding. We’re going more and more into project financing for specific projects — an IPO for the port — and some of our other businesses as well,” Linjawy said. An initial public offering of King Abdullah Port is likely “within the next five years,” Linjawy added.

“The vision for the port is to be among the largest in the world. We have the funding and the plans to make it the largest in the Middle East for sure, but (to make it among the biggest) in the world we will certainly need a lot more capital,” he said.—Arab News

