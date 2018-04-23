Saudi plan to enhance religious moderation

Riyadh

A government-backed workshop has approved 27 initiatives to enhance religious moderation and tolerance in Saudi Arabia, Arab News reported.

The “mithaq” initiative was inaugurated by Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al Faisal. It is considered to be the first of its kind to be held at the holy city.

This included three workshops which revolved around creating initiatives in moderation and tolerance, using technology in crowd control – engineering solutions for enhancing security control and pertaining to media and the global mission of Holy mosques.

The workshops attracted many scholars, academicians, media personalities, university professors to discuss initiatives for enhancing tolerance and moderation in the kingdom.

This pact is an inter-pretation of directives given by King Salman and Crown Prince Mo-hammed Bin Salman.

The exhibition was toured by Prince Faisal who praised the efforts of each department in the service of pilgrims and visitors.