Saudi peace gesture in Yemen

SAUDI led Coalition has once again showed its seriousness and sincerity to bring peace in Yemen and alleviate sufferings of people there by announcing extension in ceasefire announced earlier this month for two weeks. The extension in ceasefire comes amidst other positive signs as the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths informed the Security Council last week of progress toward a truce in closed-door talks between the Saudis and Houthis, with agreement expected in immediate future.

If this happens, it will be a great development for regional peace and bring relief to Yemeni people shattered badly by almost 5-year old conflict. However as has been seen in the Afghan peace process, the road to permanent political solution is not going to be an easy one. In fact both the sides will have to demonstrate flexibility in their respective stances to bring peace and normalcy in the lives of Yemeni people. Saudi Arabia’s one after another peace overtures clearly indicates its desire and willingness to see peace in the neighbouring country. However it is equally important that the other side also revisit its rigid stance and reciprocate to positive gestures. Respecting the ceasefire by the Houthis will create an enabling environment to take forward dialogue process for a final peace agreement. For the sake of Yemeni people, the Houthis must shun the course of aggression and war as if it continues to mount attacks, Saudi Arabia will be left with no option but to retaliate.

Already eighty percent of Yemen’s population is reliant on aid relief and the war has only ravaged its hospitals and health infrastructure. In this backdrop, the top UN Aid Worker Mark Lowcock has warned that Corona Virus could spread in Yemen more widely and with deadlier consequences than in many other countries. In fact a peace deal at this critical juncture will enable the international community to reach war ravaged people and provide them necessary relief assistance including medical supplies and equipment to fight Corona Virus and other diseases.