Saudi-Pakistan ties greatly benefit both nations

Shukat Aziz

AS Crown Prince Mohammed paid an historic first visit to Pakistan, in which he addressed the nation, it is important to reflect on bilateral ties and how they can be deepened and broadened to become a true game-changer.

For decades, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed a strong and close holistic friendship. Whenever Pakistan has faced challenges, Saudi Arabia has stood shoulder to shoulder and helped financially and diplomatically. For Pakistanis, the Kingdom holds immense cultural and religious importance. The presence of Makkah and Madinah makes Saudi Arabia one of the most significant countries in the Islamic world. Pakistanis, and Muslims in general, have a special reverence for the Kingdom and its leadership, and many Pakistanis visit every year for pilgrimage and other religious activities.

With the expansion of the Two Holy Mosques, a valuable contribution to the Muslim Ummah continues to be made. This has been one of the most massive construction projects in history, inspiring in both its scale and ambition, and I have witnessed the difference that has been made to the experience of making pilgrimage there. The two holy sites are now a feat of logistics, with a high-speed rail link and other ambitious infrastructure under construction that will allow it to accommodate 2 million people for several weeks a year. Other countries can learn much from such a wide-reaching development, which brings benefits not only for the Saudi people but for the whole region.

Politically, Saudi Arabia is one of the most significant countries in the Middle East, considered by many to be the voice of the Muslim world. King Salman, who is also Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, has an important global role to play, and has already demonstrated the ability to work with major powers to solve issues and challenges. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia already cooperate both bilaterally and through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is headquartered in the Kingdom. However, there is more the two countries could aim to do together in the field of global diplomacy. The role of the OIC and the Islamic Development Bank can be broadened to play a stronger role in both inter-Muslim cooperation and between the Islamic world and other faiths.

The crown prince has undertaken a notable program of structural and social reforms in Saudi Arabia, which are already having a transformative effect. Since I first lived there while working as managing director of the Saudi-American Bank (Samba), I have seen the Kingdom change substantially. The banking sector has really developed into a modern and reformed business. In the energy sector, several industrial complexes have been set up to process hydrocarbons. There has been substantial economic growth and the country’s infrastructure has developed substantially, with two newer cities, Jubail and Yanbu, becoming models of industrial growth for the world. There is also potential for expansion in tourism, culture and other new areas of economic activity, which can create jobs and further economic growth.

Share on: WhatsApp