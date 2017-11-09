Saudi-Pak time tested relations to be further strengthened

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia based in Pakistan H.E Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki called on Federal Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim at Ministry of Communications here today. A detailed briefing was given regarding development of road infrastructure including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. Projects in progress with the cooperation of the Saudi Fund for development were also reviewed in detail. Federal Secretary Communications Muhammad Siddique Memon and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

Welcoming the honorable delegates, Hafiz Abdul Karim said, brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are very strong and deep and these friendly ties will further be extended and cemented in the years to come. He said, Saudi Arabia has been a well wisher of Pakistan. He said, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a gigantic project that will bring about positive change to the economy of Pakistan and the whole region as well. We have requested to the Saudi brother to have more investment for development and extension of road infrastructure in Pakistan, and they have positively responded.

Expressing views on this occasion H.E. Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki said, brotherly friendly relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are exemplary. He said, Pakistan has made remarkable achievements in road development sector.