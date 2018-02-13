Saudi-Pak relations getting stronger: Prince Jalwi

Staff Reporter

Pakistan is a blessing of God, Saudi-Pak relations are exemplary and getting stronger with every passing day, said Prince Jalwi Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Monday during his visit to International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI). He was also accompanied by the Saudi Envoy to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki. The Prince along with his delegation members was received by the Rector IIUI, Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh along with other high ups of the university at new campus.

“Islam is recognition of Muslims, it’s the umbrella which makes them all a body” said KSA Prince, while delivering his speech in a meeting with IIUI leadership.

He said he had heard about the services and scope of IIUI and today witnessed that the institution was a hub of Muslim unity which was providing best minds to Muslim world. He reiterated his resolve that KSA would keep cooperating with IIUI for academic excellence and its other constructive projects. He also prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and the university.

The meeting with KSA delegation was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents, Deans, Directors General, Directors and other relevant officials.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai told the prince in the briefing the university was focusing on providing quality education to the youth of more than 40 countries integrated with teachings of Islam. He told that IIUI was also working to provide solution of the contemporary challenges and bring a well-balanced human resource in the field according to the societal needs. He apprised about IIUI’s role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace and interfaith harmony.

IIUI Rector also told about recent milestone university achieved through preparing Paigham e Pakistan narrative against terrorism. He hailed the KSA cooperation with IIUI and told that university was thankful for assistance. Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh welcomed the prince and said that KSA universities and IIUI were working on projects of mutual cooperation for betterment of academic excellence.

He told that IIUI had a comprehensive history of serving Muslim world as it had provided narratives and other solution of the contemporary challenges. IIUI President also briefed about the 9 faculties and foreign faculty members at IIUI which he told that were hailing from Egypt’s Al-Azhar university, Umul Qura university, Madinah university and Imam Ibn Saud University of KSA.

The delegation also visited Faisal Masjid and offered Zuhr prayer, where Prince termed the Mosque as a valuable symbol of Saudi-Pak strong and brotherly ties.

Later, Prince Jalwai inaugurated a Centre for Youth Engagement and De-radicalization at Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue and an international studio at Dawah academy of the university. The prince also visited Islamic Research Institute’s picture gallery and penned his remarks in the book and wrote the visit as the most memorable one. Later, a luncheon was hosted by IIUI leadership in honour of the Prince Jalwi and his delegation.