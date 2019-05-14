Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Monday that two Saudi tankers were targeted in a “sabotage attack” off the coast of the UAE, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Khalid Al-Falih said the two tankers were targeted off the coast of Fujairah. He explained that one tanker was en route to the Kingdom to be loaded with Saudi crude oil to send to the United States to supply Saudi Aramco customers, reports Arab News.“Fortunately, the attack didn’t lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels,” Al-Falih said.

Al-Falih’s comments came as the US issued a new warning to sailors and the UAE’s regional allies condemned the reported sabotage of four ships off the coast of Fujairah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Kingdom condemned the acts of sabotage that targeted commercial cargo ships near the territorial waters of the UAE.

“This criminal act poses a serious threat to the security and safety of maritime traffic and negatively affects regional and international peace and security,” the ministry said.

The UAE foreign ministry had reported on Sunday that four commercial vessels were targeted near its territorial waters.

The foreign ministry released a statement saying that the vessels – targeted at a distance of 115 kilometers from Iran – were “civilian trading vessels of various nationalities”, and that the UAE was investigating the incident with local and international bodies.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, later tweeted that he welcomed the support of his country’s allies.He said the investigation was being carried out in a professional fashion and that the truth would be revealed. Rumors about ships inside the port being sabotaged were unfounded, the ministry added.

The Arab League condemned the attacks, describing them as a “crime” and added that the league would stand by the UAE and Saudi Arabia in their efforts to defend their security. The port of Fujairah continues to operate as normal and there were no victims of the sabotage incident.