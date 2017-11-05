Saudi oil minister calls for more work to cut global oil inventory

Tashkent, (Kazakhstan)

Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Saturday that more work was needed to reduce global oil inventories. “There is a general satisfaction with the strategy of 24 countries that signed a declaration of cooperation,” he said after a meeting attended by his Russian, Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are leading a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut global oil production, with the aim of propping up oil prices. “Everybody recognizes that (the) job is not done yet by any means, we still have significant amount of work to do to bring inventories down.—Agencies