Saudi Naval Commander conferred with NI (Military)

Discusses naval collaboration with CNS

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Monday. On the occasion, the President said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are the closest friends and the depth of their relationship is difficult to describe in words.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and senior Civil & Naval Officers were also present during the investiture ceremony. Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces also called on President Mamnoon Hussain after the ceremony. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

While talking to the Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the President emphasized that there are not only close ties between the Governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but also between the people of the two countries. He underlined that the sincere friendship between the two countries will further grow in the coming days. He stated that Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces stand behind each other in the hour of need. While expressing satisfaction over the cooperation between the Naval Forces of both countries he stated that it will yield far reaching and beneficial impacts.

The President expressed his pleasure at the ongoing development process in Saudi Arabia under the leadership of KingSalman bin Abdulaziz and said that the development projects being initiated under his supervision will be a source of welfare for the masses.

The President stated that Holy Prophet (PBUH) has called upon all Muslims as brothers, whether they live in any part of the world. He underscored that it is our responsibility to follow these teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) because secret of the success of Muslims is hidden in it.

Earlier, he visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During their meeting, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily and Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi discussed professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration. Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were focused. A comprehensive brief was also given to the visiting dignitary.

In the second leg of his visit, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is scheduled to meet Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces enjoy a long-standing and brotherly relationship. In the formative years of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, training facilities and technical advice rendered by Pakistan Navy laid solid foundation for the development of close ties between the two Navies.

A number of senior officers of Royal Saudi Naval Forces were trained in Pakistan. It is pertinent to highlight that Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily, is the third consecutive Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces who is a graduate of Pakistan Naval Academy.

After assuming the office of Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, this is his first official visit to any foreign country which reflects his close association with Pakistan.