Saudi minister invites Fawad Chaudhry to visit kingdom

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Minister for Media Dr. Majed bin Abdullah Al- Kassabi invited Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to visit Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi minister conveyed his message to Pakistani counterparty through Kingdom’s Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al- Maliki, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

In the letter, the Saudi minister stated on the occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan, he desired to invite the Fawad Chaudhry to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah and visit the Mosque of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Medina

The information minister accepted the invitation and said he would soon visit Saudi Arabia.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep ties based on common faith, culture, traditions and values and he would like the media dimension added to these relations.

Besides, the envoy and information minister also agreed to revive and implement MOUs signed between the two countries to strengthen cultural cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

