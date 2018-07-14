Saudi meets with MEPs in Brussels

Jeddah

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with members of the European Parliament at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday.

Al-Jubeir met Vice-Chairman of the European Parliament’s Terrorism Committee MEP Geoffrey Van Orden,the Foreign Affairs Coordinator of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Knut Fleckenstein, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament Mario Borghezio, and MEP Rachida Dati on Friday. A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings, as well as cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

The meetings were attended by the Director General of the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari, and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the EU Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp