Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it had helped get Iran’s sick ambassador out of the country before he died, rejecting an Iranian accusation that the envoy’s evacuation had been delayed.

Iran said on Tuesday said Hasan Irlu, Iran’s ambassador to Houthi-run north Yemen, had died of Covid-19 after his evacuation from Yemen, suggesting Saudi Arabia delayed his departure from the capital, Sanaa.

The coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since early 2015, said in a statement it had facilitated Irlu’s repatriation and had arranged for an Iraqi medical plane to fly him from Sanaa to Basra in Iraq.