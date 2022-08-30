Saudi leaders offer condolences to Pakistan over loss of lives

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Pakistani President Arif Alvi after the tragic loss of lives as floods swept across a number of regions in the Islamic country, the Saudi Press agency reported early Sunday.

“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president.

