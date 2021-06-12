Saudi launches e-service for free visa extention

By
News desk
-
10
Riyadh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched an e-service that will allow visitors to extend the validity of their unused or expired visit visas due to a Covid-led travel ban imposed by the government.

KSA will allow a cost-free extension, granted on King Salman’s directives, for the people of the 20 countries that were suspended from entry into the Kingdom previously, as announced in February.

It is a joint initiative launched by the foreign and interior ministries of Saudi Arabia and the General Directorate of Passports would allow the extension of visas until July 31, 2021. —Agencies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR