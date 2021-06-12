Saudi launches e-service for free visa extention

Riyadh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched an e-service that will allow visitors to extend the validity of their unused or expired visit visas due to a Covid-led travel ban imposed by the government.

KSA will allow a cost-free extension, granted on King Salman’s directives, for the people of the 20 countries that were suspended from entry into the Kingdom previously, as announced in February.

It is a joint initiative launched by the foreign and interior ministries of Saudi Arabia and the General Directorate of Passports would allow the extension of visas until July 31, 2021. —Agencies