Saudi King, Iraqi president review regional situation

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday has telephoned Iraqi president Barham Salih and discussed regional situation after United States strike that killed Iranian military commander. During conversation, they reviewed latest developments in region, affirming the Kingdom’s keenness on security and stability of Iraq and the need to make efforts to calm situation and de-escalate tensions in the region. Saudi Arabia was not consulted by its ally Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said on Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions. The kingdom is vulnerable to possible reprisals after Tehran vowed “revenge” following the strike on Friday that killed powerful commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike,” a Saudi official said, requesting anonymity.