Saudi king, crown prince felicitate President Alvi ahead of Pakistan Day

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has extending congratulations to President Dr. Arif Alvi ahead of Pakistan Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity, SPA reported.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, too sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the anniversary of his country’s National Day.

Pakistan Day, which is commemorated annually to remember the ‘Lahore Resolution’ of 1940, is historical for every Pakistani as the memorable day contributed to the establishment of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Day Parade, which will be the focus of the festivities, will take place in Islamabad in conjunction with all COVID-19 SOPs. Military and civilian parades will take place early in the morning, with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate has released “Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil” (one nation, one destination) song on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23rd March) to highlight the ideology of unity.

On 23rd March 1940, Muslims of the Sub-Continent, while exhibiting heights of unity, faith and discipline, passed the historic Resolution for establishment of a separate homeland, it said in a tweet.

Muslims shared one vision and were always one in their resolve against all odds.

The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later.

Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness is the essence, which consolidates Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and a multi-religious society.

Renowned singers, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, have put their heart and soul into this song.

