Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate leaders of Kyrgyz Republic, Trinidad and Tobago

The Gulf Observer: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to President SadyrJaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister, has also sent a cable of congratulations to President Japarov on the occasion.

The Saudi leaders expressed their best felicitations and wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic steady progress and prosperity.

Also on Wednesday, King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to President Paula-Mae Weekes of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the anniversary of her country’s Independence Day.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations to President Paula-Mae Weekes on her country’s Independence Day. In their separate cables, the Saudi leaders offered their felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago steady progress and prosperity.—PR