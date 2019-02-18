Saudi investment is a trust of int’l community: Sadiq Sanjranj

Staff Reporter

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjranj has said that Saudi investment in Pakistan is a trust of international community in the country which would further pave the way for opening up new avenues of cooperation and economic partnership for regional development. He expressed these views in a meeting with HRH Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Islamabad on Tuesday. Chairman Senate headed the delegation of the Upper House of Parliament during the meeting.

He said that 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia is a vision of peace, economic growth and prosperity . “The people of Saudi Arabia are fortunate to have the able leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and your energetic Crown Prince like Muhaamad Bin Salman “ Sanjrani remarked.

He said the visit of crown Prince would be a new chapter in the history of Pakistan and Saudi relations. Sadiq Sanjrani said, situation in Pakistan has changed and the country is offering a conducive environment for trade and investment. Saudi investment is a trust in Pakistan’s capabilities and potential for steering the agenda for regional development, chairman Senate said.

He said that Pakistan desires to further expand ties in different areas of mutual interest. He said that Saudi Arab has always supported Pakistan in testing times and both have enjoyed long standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in common religion, which have stood through the test of time.

He said that there is a significant convergence of views on many religious, political and security issues and exemplary collaboration at multilateral forums between the two countries.

Chairman Senate observed that bringing key businessmen, investors, companies and innovators under one roof – the Future Investment Initiative Conference –was one example; and am sure such initiatives will help realize the goals set out in Saudi Vision 2030. He called for strengthening bilateral trade through close contacts between our businessmen and investors, activation of Joint Business Council and regular participation in each other’s exhibitions and fairs.

He said that Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia have played a positive role in the development of both the countries and serve as “a bridge between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.

He said that Pakistani community contributing for development of Saudi Arabia would also play a proactive role in realizing Saudi Vision 2030.

Share on: WhatsApp