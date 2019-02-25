Saudi investment in Pakistan good news for CPEC: Chinese scholar

Observer Report

Beijing

The investment cooperation worth US$20 billion signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit will be a good news for the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the one Belt and one Road Initiative, which aims to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy and ocean economy between China and Pakistan.

“The corridor has been encouraging investment from the third parties,” Tang Mengsheng, director of the Center for Pakistan Studies at Peking University told China Daily. He said the investment to the Gwadar port would actively promote the construction of the China-involved project. Tang remarked that the investment could to some extent relieve the economic difficulties Pakistan is facing. “It’s not a surprise for Saudi Arabia to visit and invest Pakistan as the two countries have had a longtime friendly relationship, sharing the same religion and similar history.”

The crown prince said Pakistan is a “dear country” to all Saudis and that the two countries “have walked together in tough and good times.”—APP

