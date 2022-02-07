Saudi interior minister arrives in Pakistan to discuss prisoner swap deal

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif reached Islamabad on Monday to discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from the kingdom and regional security.

Both Islamic countries in May 2021 inked a prisoner swap death to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails.

The interior ministers of both countries will discuss the release of Pakistani national jailed in Saudi Arabia and other important issues, including the regional situation, said an official statement.

The Saudi dignitary was received by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the Nur Khan Air Base Rawalpindi.

Ahmed and Naif will hold a bilateral meeting at the interior ministry later in the day, after which the Saudi minister will meet President Dr. Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that interior ministers of Muslim countries where Pakistanis are in jails, adding that efforts are being made to bring imprisoned Pakistanis as per instructions of the prime minister.

Last month, the Saudi Arabia cabinet approved the draft of a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.

Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be transferred between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs. The meeting was chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the SPA said.