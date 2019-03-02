Saudi govt to host Pak pilgrims till flights return

Islamabad

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to emphasize the keenness and interest of the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in providing all the comforts to the visitors of the Holy Mosques and to provide the finest services to the guests of Rahman.

The Saudi Ministry of the Hajj and Umrah, under the guidance of the wise leadership and in coordination with the Emirate of Makkah Province and the Emirate of Al-Madina Province and the General Authority of Civil Aviation, has decided to host Pakistani pilgrims until the flights return back to Pakistan and to coordinate with flight agencies for their re-booking, due to current situation of closing Pakistan’s airspace and suspended all flights.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has directed the companies and institutions of Umrah to immediately work on the accommodation of all Pakistani pilgrims whom their flights are scheduled through King Abudl Aziz Airport, Jeddah, in Makkah’s hotels, and to accommodate the visitors whom their flights are scheduled through Prince Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport, Al-Madina Al-Munawwarah, in Madina’s hotels.— PR

