Saudi govt to fine visitors after expiry of Umrah visa

Observer Report

Riyadh

The Saudi Arabian government has announced a fine of Saudi Riyal 50,000 and six months imprisonment for those who continue to stay in the country even after the expiry of their umrah visa.

According to a notification issued by the passport department of the Saudi government, pilgrims should leave the country before their umrah visa expires.

Earlier in the year, reports quoted the passport department as stating that visa extension requests can be made seven days before the expiry of visit visas.

However, it added, visas cannot be extended for more than 180 days. According to the passport directorate, the final exit visa will be valid for 60 days.

It had also stated that those who perform the pilgrim without a permit will be banned from entering the country for 10 years.