Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s security forces killed eight alleged terrorists in a shootout in Qatif, a government statement issued late Saturday said.

The interior ministry said security forces launched a raid against a suspected militant hideout on the island of Tarot off the coast of the kingdom’s eastern province, a restive region on the Persian Gulf where most of the country’s oil reserves are located.

The statement described the group as a “terrorist cell” and accused them of planning to attack vital installations and security targets.The interior ministry said security forces only opened fire after they were shot at.

It did not identify the militants and said an investigation was ongoing.

Videos posted on social media by residents of Tarot showed black smoke rising from residential buildings and the sound of heavy gunfire on Saturday.

Saudi security forces frequently target and clash with Shia gunmen in the region of Qatif, which saw large protests by the minority community in 2011 demanding greater rights and equal treatment from the kingdom’s Sunni rulers.

Tensions have likely spiked in recent weeks after Saudi Arabia beheaded 37 men, most of them Shiites, in a mass execution on April 23. At least 14 others executed were convicted of violent offences related to their participation in anti-government demonstrations in Shia-populated areas of Saudi Arabia between 2011 and 2012.— AP