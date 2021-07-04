Saudi FM to visit Pakistan

Observer Report Islamabad

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, will visit Pakistan this month.

According to sources, the foreign minister will hold important meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his visit to Pakistan.

A high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia will also visit Pakistan before the Saudi foreign minister’s visit.

The dates of the minister’s visit to Pakistan have been fixed. He is expected to visit in the third week of July for two days.