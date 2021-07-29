Saudi FM assures Pakistan of ‘unflinching’ support

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has assured Pakistan of ‘unflinching’ support during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Saudi foreign minister called on the army chief to discuss matters of bilateral interest, evolving security situation of the region including the Afghanistan peace process and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity.

“The relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust as both nations will continue to play their part for peace and stability,” said the statement quoting the army chief.

Gen Bajwa also thanked the Saudi leadership for KSA’s support to Pakistan and its armed forces.