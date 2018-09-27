Saudi delegation arrives on Sunday: Fawad

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A high-level Saudi delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday and it will comprise energy, petroleum ministers as well as the country’s investment chief.

Fawad Chaudhary, Information Minister for Information and Broadcasting, announced the same at a news conference on Thursday after the cabinet meeting.

The delegation is all set to discuss investment opportunities in the multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).

“As I had said earlier on our return from Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has expressed interest in investing with us for CPEC projects as well as infrastructure development and to that end is bringing major investments here. The first step has been taken and this is a very positive step and bodes well for relations between the two countries.”

He also said the government has decided to formulate a comprehensive policy on Afghan refugees.

“There are only two ways to go about this issue: either we let things remain the way they are, or do something about them. There are 879,198 Afghan refugees with citizen cards issued by Afghanistan [living] in Pakistan; 1,394,000 refugees who have POR refugee cards; and 500,000 who are undocumented,” he said, quoting from a document.

He said that two million Afghan refugees had been documented and were being treated according to international conventions. They had been given an extension till June 2018 for the renewal of their accreditation cards.

“The prime minister wishes to draft a comprehensive policy before the next extension,” he added.

Besides this, he announced measures the government was taking to resolve the Financial Action Task force situation, including an appointment to the Directorate General of the financial monitoring unit in the State Bank, a post which until now was non-existent.

