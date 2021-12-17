Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to attend OIC summit on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – A delegation from Saudi Arabia reached the federal capital on Friday to attend an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place on December 19 (Sunday), to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced to hold the OIC session, following which Pakistan had offered to host the moot.

The delegation comprises Kingdom’s Afghan affairs department head Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud al-Kabir and Prince Jiluwi bin Turki reached Islamabad on Friday morning. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al Malki and senior officials from the Foreign Office (FO) received them at the airport.

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Jasser, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha have also reached the Pakistan capital.

President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser talking to Radio Pakistan has appreciated South Asian country’s role for stability in Afghanistan and bringing in all OIC countries at one platform for this cause through OIC Ministerial conference.

A pleasure to welcome Sec Gen @OIC_OCI H.E Hissein Brahim Taha to Pakistan. I look forward to working closely for the success of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the CFM on Afghanistan. As a founding member, we are committed to the values & objectives of the OIC. #OICInPakistan pic.twitter.com/qfAHmokek1 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2021

He said Pakistan is an important member of OIC and it has extended every possible assistance to Afghanistan.

He said all OIC countries hold in high esteem Pakistan’s contribution in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held a meeting with media persons to discuss the OIC summit.

He said in a tweet that he had held a “very constructive session with people from Pakistan’s media fraternity, discussing the upcoming 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers”.

Very constructive session with members of Pakistan’s media fraternity, discussing the upcoming 17th Extraordinary Session of the @OIC_OCI Council of Foreign Ministers. Together we must draw the world's attention to act on the dire humanitarian crisis in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/PSkmfPHYAF — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2021

“Together we must draw the world’s attention to act on the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan,” Qureshi asserted.