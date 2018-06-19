Saudi Cultural Exhibition concludes in Moscow

Jeddah

The Saudi Cultural Exhibition in Moscow, organized by the General Culture Authority on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup, has concluded its activities and events Monday.

The four-day exhibition attracted a large number of visitors, who were informed about Saudi culture, art and heritage through short films, traditional costumes, folkloric shows, and books translated into Russian.

There were also various pavilions, including for Arabic calligraphy, Saudi hospitality, Arabic coffee, henna and fine art, as well as one aimed at children. Seven films by young Saudi directors were screened, and were well received by audiences.

The exhibition was part of the General Culture Authority’s efforts to inform people about Saudi culture, art and identity. —Agencies.