Saudi Crown Prince’s Pakistan visit to boost bilateral ties

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will strengthen ties between the two countries.

He expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Turki Al-Shabanah on Sunday.

Crown prince MbS is expected to visit Pakistan in February Chaudhry said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are brethren countries with their ties based on mutual respect, cooperation and trust.

New vistas of cooperation will open up between the countries in diverse fields including media, the minister added.

The crown prince of the kingdom is expected to visit Pakistan in February.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Saudi Arabia last year after assuming office. During his meeting with the royals, the prime minister had discussed matters of regional and bilateral interest.

He had also extended an invitation for Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan, which the prince had accepted.

