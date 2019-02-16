Saudi Crown Prince visit to bring economic stability in Pakistan: PIAF

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan is going to herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, former chairman PIAF Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Cabinet approval for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KSA on establishment of a state-of-the-art oil refinery at Gwadar would go a long way in realizing the proposal that is there for decades to have an oil refinery in Balochistan.

He said that the massive investment of $8 billion on the refinery would not only play a crucial role in the overall economic development of the country but also help realize the objective of making Gwadar hub of economic and commercial activities at a fast pace.

Irfan Iqbal said that Pakistan has been talking with both Russian Federation and China on laying of North-South and South-North pipelines and an offer made to Saudi to invest in these projects is also a step in the right direction as the projects are vitally important and the country has no resources to finance them on its own.

The former chairman PIAF welcomed the state visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan stating that this visit will prove a historic milestone to strengthen Pak-Saudi Arabia relations in the longer run. He stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of brotherhood and no one could make differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is committed to make historic investment in Pakistan to uplift Pakistan’s economy, which is demonstration of Saudi’s trust and confidence on people of Pakistan, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said Saudi Crown Prince is a great leader of Islamic world and his economic reforms inside Saudi Arabia brought positive impact. He said the good sign is that Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is also introducing economic structural reforms to revive the economy of the country.

Chairman PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir said Pak-Saudi relations are based on mutual interest and trust and the Saudi government always extended helping hands towards Pakistan at the time of crisis, including the grant of 10 million dollars in 2005 earthquake, 170 million dollars in 2010 floods, 1.5 billion dollars grant in 2014 and recent grant of 3 billion dollars to overcome present economic crisis.

He suggested exploring new avenues for exports to Saudi Arabia by relaxing non-tariff barriers that have decreased the trade of goods and services between the two countries.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp