Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt

Riyadh

Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to travel to Egypt, a key partner in Saudi regional adventures whose president came to power after a coup.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced in a statement on Saturday that the Saudi crown prince was due in Cairo on Sunday for a three-day visit.

Bin Salman will then head to the United Kingdom on March 7 and to the United States on March 19. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have strengthened relations since 2013, when Sisi took power following the military overthrow of Egypt’s first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi.—Agencies