Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan later this month

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) will likely visit Pakistan midway through November of this year and make a significant announcement regarding a number of development initiatives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif initially issued the invitation, and he recently renewed it over the phone after they had also spoken about several significant topics of interest to both parties. Also brought up was the flood issue in Pakistan.

For the supply of relief supplies, an air bridge was created between Riyadh and Islamabad. The final date and other pertinent information are being worked out by the brotherly countries through diplomatic channels, well-placed diplomatic sources informed The News here on Tuesday. The Saudi Crown Prince’s trip to Pakistan would be his first since the country’s new administration took office in April of this year.

The Saudi Crown Prince will speak with people about bilateral, regional, and global issues. According to the sources, the current government has made enormous efforts to mend the historic and close connections between the two fraternal countries that the PTI government under Imran Khan allegedly damaged.

Building friendship bridges

On Tuesday in the Prime Minister’s House, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman received the prime minister’s warm greetings. The Crown Prince and the prime minister recently spoke on the phone, and the prime minister recalled that they both expressed a willingness to further their bilateral cooperation in a number of different areas.

The prime minister emphasized the significance of regular communication to maintain the upward trajectory in bilateral relations at different levels. The prime minister praised the King and the people of the Kingdom for their ardent support of the flood victims in Pakistan, particularly for providing relief aid via an air bridge between the two countries.

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, who personally visited the flood-affected districts, made a significant contribution to relief operations, which the prime minister also recognized. He was the first ambassador to visit directly the flood-affected districts in Pakistan, particularly the interior of Sindh where the situation was dire.

According to the sources, Ambassador Nawaf’s interest contributed to the recent strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.